WINSLOW - Joseph Norman Poulin, 92, of Winslow, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Winslow. He was the son of Joseph Albert and Marie Dora (Michaud) Poulin.
Norman was a Seamen First Class in the United States Navy, serving his country during World War II. He was a longtime supervisor at Colby College in their Physical Plant Operations until his retirement. Norman lived in his log cabin that he built on Bay Street for 40 years.
He was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Winslow, where he was an Acolyte, a leader for the Amore Dei Prayer group, and a member of the St. John's Grotto group. Norman was a longtime member of the Winslow Fire Department and Winslow VFW Post 8835, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Winslow.
He is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Lita (Tibbetts) Poulin; his sister, Jackie Marcoux; two stepsons, David and William Brill.
Norman is survived by son, Gary Poulin and wife, Louise of Benton, stepson, Timothy Brill; three grandchildren, Christian D. Poulin, of West Gardiner, Jason G. Poulin and wife, Lora Joy of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Jessica Willette and husband,, Jeff of Waterville; great-grandchildren, Avery, Hunter and Tatum Willette.
At his request there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 23, 2019