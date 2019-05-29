Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Joseph "Bob" Napoleon Robert Dutil, 85, died on May 23, 2019, at Oak Grove nursing care facility after a long period of declining health. He was born on Sept. 21, 1933, at home on the Abbott Road in Winslow, Maine.







His parents were Albert Patrick and Henrietta (Chasse) Dutil. Bob attended Winslow schools and graduated in 1952, where he lettered in three sports.







After high school, he enlisted in the







After his retirement, Bob held a few part-time jobs for the Census Bureau, Sears, and at Shaw's Supermarket. He particularly enjoyed his work at Shaw's, and enjoyed the friendships that he developed with customers and their children that lasted up until his death.







Bob and his wife Claire took trips to Massachusetts, Old Orchard Beach, Ohio, and Louisiana. Bob was very proud of his garden, from which he and Claire would freeze and can vegetables each summer. French-Canadian heritage and genealogy were big topics in the Dutil home. Bob and Claire loved to talk about their elders, sharing many stories with their kids of "days gone by." They loved watching the Red Sox, Patriots, and women's college basketball on TV. They spent many summers together at their camp on Pattee Pond in Winslow.







Bob loved to reminisce about his successful moose hunt with his two grandsons and his brother, John. He often reminisced of growing up on the farm, living off the land, and the importance of his sister, Pat; and brothers, John, Chi Chi, and Pete. As a young adult, he loved playing the guitar while his father-in-law, Henry Mailloux, played the fiddle.







Bob spent a great deal of time with his three grandchildren when they were young and his health was good. Some fond memories that his grandkids spoke of were growing pumpkins at camp, waiting for the school bus, hunting, fishing, gardening, laying in the hammock while birdwatching, and feeding the fish in his aquarium. He was great at teaching his grandkids the little tricks in life that only a grandparent knows how to do. When his four great-grandbabies came along, his health was starting to fail, but they always put a smile on his face!







He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Claire Helen (Mailloux) Dutil; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Dutil of Fairfield; son, Brian and his wife, Linda (Clark) Dutil, of Waterville; grandsons, Nicholas Dutil and wife, Katie (London) of Sidney, Jeffrey Dutil and girlfriend, Savanna Dickey, of Waterville, granddaughter, Kathryn "Kate" (Dutil) Hersom and husband, Thomas of Winslow; and four great-grandchildren, Tessa Dutil, Jocelyn "Jocie" Hersom, Isabelle "Belle" Hersom, and Arlo Dutil.







He is also survived by his sister, Patricia "Pat" Fernald and husband, Hartley "Buzz", brother, Albert "John" Dutil and wife, Lorraine, brother, Daniel "Chi Chi" Dutil and wife, Therese, sister-in-law, Colette Theriault and husband, Joseph "Larry," sister-in-law, Theresa Roy and husband, David, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.







Bob was predeceased by his parents, Albert P. and Henrietta (Chasse); toddler sister, Theresa, brother, Louis "Pete," and sister-in-law, Evelyn.







At his request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral. There will be a private committal service for his immediate family. The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove skilled-care Millay Unit. Their professionalism, expertise, and sincere compassion were simply the best!







Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at







In lieu of flowers,







please make donations to







Erskine Academy c/o H.O.P.E.







(Helping Others Persevere at Erskine)







309 Windsor Road







South China, ME 04358







