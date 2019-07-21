Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Lawrence "Larry" Theriault Sr.. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Joseph Lawrence "Larry" Theriault Sr., 88, passed away on July 15, 2019 at his home, with family members at his side. He was born on March 21, 1931 in Frenchville, the son of Paul and Irene (Bard) Theriault.



Larry served his country proudly for three years in the National Guard and then two years in the U.S.



He married his best friend, Marie Colette Mailloux on June 14, 1958 and they moved into their home in June of the following year. They raised five children in this home and watched them and their grandchildren participate in many sport teams at Waterville high and became huge followers of Waterville athletics to this day.



Larry and Colette loved to travel and took trips to the Bahamas, Canada and all over the United States. On many of these trips, they were joined by their dearest friends, Carl and Kay Begin. Their most memorable trip was down the Mississippi on the Delta Queen.



They also owned property on China Lake and spent many summers over the last 49 plus years relaxing "out to camp". His greatest pleasure was taking friends and family out for rides on his party boat. He would not let the high cost of gas stop him from driving his boat around his beloved China Lake. They looked forward to the daily rides to the head of the lake for a coffee and donut or a root beer float.



Larry loved to do things with his hands, whether it was working on a car, remodeling a room, plumbing or electrical work. He was truly a "jack of all trades".



He is survived by his wife of 61 years; his children, Joseph Jr. and wife, Celeste, Daniel and wife, Vickie, Patrick, Rodney, Cathy and husband, Dan Taylor; grandchildren, Danielle and husband, Jesse Woods, Eric and wife, Kristina Theriault, Dustin and wife, Sara Taylor; great-grandchildren, Caden and Atley Woods, Olive Theriault, Wyatt and Sophia Taylor; two sisters, Lorraine Quirion and Julie Cyr; sister-in-law, Theresa and husband, David Roy, as well as sister-in-law, Claire Dutil. Larry was also a beloved uncle to many loving and caring nieces and nephews.



Larry was predeceased by his parents; and four brothers, twins Patrick and Paul, Richard and Gilbert.



The family would like to express their thanks to the staff and physicians at Togus for the excellent care given to Larry.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville at 11 a.m. on Wednesday July 31, with burial the next day at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. Please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



Travis Mills Foundation



747 Western Avenue



Manchester, ME 04351







