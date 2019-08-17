Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Graveside service 10:00 AM Skowhegan South Side Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

CANAAN - Joseph George Lawrence Quirion, 93, passed away August 11, 2019 at his son's home in Canaan. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie Fletcher Quirion and Son of the late George Oliver and Emma Lavoie Quirion of St. Gideon, Canada. He was born in Long Pond and attended Cornville and Skowhegan Parochial School.



Before entering the Navy, he worked at the Skowhegan Woolen Mill and after discharge from the military, he worked at Sandler Shoe in Harmony, and the Norwock and Dexter Shoe Companies in Skowhegan. After officially retiring in 1989, he continued to enjoy working part time for the Lakewood Association. He was a hard worker and enjoyed being busy. Joseph was a veteran of World War II and served from 1943 to 1946. Joe and Marjorie settled in East Madison in the 1950's, raising their family in this small community that he took pride in. He tipped his hat to everyone he passed. He would go without so he could give to others. He was never boastful, but was always proud and humble. He was truly a kind Christian man of the greatest generation. He loved puttering in his barn, tending his garden and flowers, sitting on his front porch overlooking the Mill Pond and watching the hummingbirds flock to his feeders.



Joseph is survived by his children, David and wife Joan of East Madison; Rodney and wife Kathy of Canaan; Cynthia Daigle and husband Phillip of Madison, Elizabeth Quirion of Acton; six grandchildren, Joseph, Kelly, Brandi, Erin, Cole and Tristen; 11 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Logan, Catherine, Ryan, Braelee, Drew, Sam, Ryan, Emilia, Willow and Dawson. Special friends Harold and Lisa Pierpont and family, Ned Jacob's and Jean and Dwayne King and the entire East Madison community. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Fletcher Quirion; infant son, Dennis and Joseph Jr. Who was killed in Vietnam in 1968.



A graveside service will be September 6 at 10:00 a.m. in the Skowhegan South Side Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the East Madison Grange Hall.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to



Skowhegan Humane Society



PO Box 453



Skowhegan, ME 04976



or to the East Madison Historical Society of which Joseph was an



honorary member



1108 E Madison Rd



Madison, Me 04950.







