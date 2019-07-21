Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Florian Jacques. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Church 116 Silver Street Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Joseph "Flo" Jacques, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on July 25, 1931 in Waterville, the son of Arthur Jacques and Noella (Hallee) Jacques.



Flo graduated from Waterville Sr. High in 1951 with high honors.



He began his career in 1946 at the young age of 15 when he began working at Mt. Merici as a groundskeeper. He then moved on to work at Montgomery Ward throughout his high school years. In 1951 he began working for Scott Paper as a crane and boat operator. Flo was later drafted for the Army in 1952 and served as a corporal in South Korea, during the



Flo found his niche when he began working at Houle's Plumbing and Heating in 1964, where he became a master plumber and eventually assumed the role of vice president. He remained at Houle's for 39 years until he retired in July of 2003 at the age of 71. His work ethic and professionalism were highly regarded by those who knew him.



Flo was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed gardening and tending his fruit trees. He always shared the fruits of his labor with family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his entire life and was a true outdoorsman. He loved spending time at the camp that he and his brother, Fern, built on a plot of land. It's a quiet, peaceful place in Sidney where he enjoyed picking fiddleheads, cutting and hauling fire wood, and walking through the woods. He spent countless hours at the woodstove there cooking his special camp potatoes and onions always accompanied by more than enough steak to share with everyone. He was a skilled carpenter and craftsman. He had a unique ability to fix or build almost anything. He took great pride in sharing his knowledge with all that knew him; especially his son-in-law, Dan. Dan truly held a special place in his heart; the son he never had.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 61 years; daughter, Brenda and her husband, Daniel Saucier of Waterville, daughter, Kimberly Hood of Fairfield; three grandchildren, Britney Michaud and her husband, Jacob, Kaeli Hood and Noah Hood; and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Carly Michaud.



He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Cook of Winslow and sister-in-law, Jeanne Jacques of Waterville.



Flo was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Noella; his brothers, Fernand and Richard and sister-in-law, Germaine.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. A private burial ceremony will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Joseph's name to support veterans of Maine through



- Local Chapter



of Maine



P.O. Box 3415



Augusta, ME 04330







WATERVILLE - Joseph "Flo" Jacques, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on July 25, 1931 in Waterville, the son of Arthur Jacques and Noella (Hallee) Jacques.Flo graduated from Waterville Sr. High in 1951 with high honors.He began his career in 1946 at the young age of 15 when he began working at Mt. Merici as a groundskeeper. He then moved on to work at Montgomery Ward throughout his high school years. In 1951 he began working for Scott Paper as a crane and boat operator. Flo was later drafted for the Army in 1952 and served as a corporal in South Korea, during the Korean Conflict . He was honorably discharged in 1954. He returned home to continue his career at Scott Paper where he worked for a combined 13 years.Flo found his niche when he began working at Houle's Plumbing and Heating in 1964, where he became a master plumber and eventually assumed the role of vice president. He remained at Houle's for 39 years until he retired in July of 2003 at the age of 71. His work ethic and professionalism were highly regarded by those who knew him.Flo was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed gardening and tending his fruit trees. He always shared the fruits of his labor with family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his entire life and was a true outdoorsman. He loved spending time at the camp that he and his brother, Fern, built on a plot of land. It's a quiet, peaceful place in Sidney where he enjoyed picking fiddleheads, cutting and hauling fire wood, and walking through the woods. He spent countless hours at the woodstove there cooking his special camp potatoes and onions always accompanied by more than enough steak to share with everyone. He was a skilled carpenter and craftsman. He had a unique ability to fix or build almost anything. He took great pride in sharing his knowledge with all that knew him; especially his son-in-law, Dan. Dan truly held a special place in his heart; the son he never had.He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 61 years; daughter, Brenda and her husband, Daniel Saucier of Waterville, daughter, Kimberly Hood of Fairfield; three grandchildren, Britney Michaud and her husband, Jacob, Kaeli Hood and Noah Hood; and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Carly Michaud.He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Cook of Winslow and sister-in-law, Jeanne Jacques of Waterville.Flo was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Noella; his brothers, Fernand and Richard and sister-in-law, Germaine.A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. A private burial ceremony will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Joseph's name to support veterans of Maine through- Local Chapterof MaineP.O. Box 3415Augusta, ME 04330 Published in Central Maine on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.