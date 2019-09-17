Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Anthony Fusco III. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Service 2:00 PM LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLINTON - Joseph Anthony Fusco III entered Heavens gates to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 10, 2019. He passed at home with his wife's arms wrapped around him after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born Jan. 25, 1964 and passed at the young age of 55.



Joe was born in Leominster, Mass. to his amazingly sweet parents, Joseph and Marion Fusco. That is where he attended school until he joined the U.S.



On April 22, 2016, he married the absolute love of his life, Jessica, after having her by his side for nine years prior to that. He would often joke third time was the charm. Throughout this fight she never left his side.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marion Fusco; as well as his brother, Anthony Fusco.



Joey will always be remembered and is survived by his wife, Jessica; his sister, Tina Gonsalves and husband, Phil; his two sons, Jamie Miner and Travis Fusco, daughter, Charity Fusco; along with many others including several special grandchildren; many, many family and friends; and one special Stormy.



Anyone who had the opportunity to know Joe knew him for a couple things, one of those being his obsession with fishing. The man saw any body of water and his immediate thought was what he could catch out of it. If he could be on the water he was in his happy place. From catching Stripers on the Kennebec to fishing for Halibut in Alaska, he always found the fish. If you couldn't find him fishing, you'd most likely find him perfecting his golf swing.



Secondly that sense of humor! Joe had this unbelievable ability to make anyone laugh. He made the best of every situation and knew laughter cured all. Don't take life so seriously it's too short.



He had an unquestionable love for his family and friends. Joe had an acceptance of everyone and absolute refusal to judge or dismiss anyone. His smile could light up a room. He will be greatly missed by many! The best is yet to come.



Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us. -Romans 5:3-5



Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.



In lieu in flowers donations can be made to the



Travis Mills Foundation



747 Western Ave.



Manchester, ME 04351



(207)480-3490,



www.travismillsfoundation.org







CLINTON - Joseph Anthony Fusco III entered Heavens gates to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 10, 2019. He passed at home with his wife's arms wrapped around him after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born Jan. 25, 1964 and passed at the young age of 55.Joe was born in Leominster, Mass. to his amazingly sweet parents, Joseph and Marion Fusco. That is where he attended school until he joined the U.S. Army in 1982. Joe served six and a half years until he left and followed other paths. Joe was a man of many talents; but he truly found his way after 9/11 and decided to return to the army. He had his heart set on volunteering for deployment and did just that by going to Afghanistan in 2013 with the 133rd Engineer Battalion. He fulfilled his 22-year commitment to the U.S. Army in 2016 and retired after serving many years with the 11th CST in Waterville where he recalls some of his best memories.On April 22, 2016, he married the absolute love of his life, Jessica, after having her by his side for nine years prior to that. He would often joke third time was the charm. Throughout this fight she never left his side.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marion Fusco; as well as his brother, Anthony Fusco.Joey will always be remembered and is survived by his wife, Jessica; his sister, Tina Gonsalves and husband, Phil; his two sons, Jamie Miner and Travis Fusco, daughter, Charity Fusco; along with many others including several special grandchildren; many, many family and friends; and one special Stormy.Anyone who had the opportunity to know Joe knew him for a couple things, one of those being his obsession with fishing. The man saw any body of water and his immediate thought was what he could catch out of it. If he could be on the water he was in his happy place. From catching Stripers on the Kennebec to fishing for Halibut in Alaska, he always found the fish. If you couldn't find him fishing, you'd most likely find him perfecting his golf swing.Secondly that sense of humor! Joe had this unbelievable ability to make anyone laugh. He made the best of every situation and knew laughter cured all. Don't take life so seriously it's too short.He had an unquestionable love for his family and friends. Joe had an acceptance of everyone and absolute refusal to judge or dismiss anyone. His smile could light up a room. He will be greatly missed by many! The best is yet to come.Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us. -Romans 5:3-5Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu in flowers donations can be made to theTravis Mills Foundation747 Western Ave.Manchester, ME 04351(207)480-3490, Published in Central Maine on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close