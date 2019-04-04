Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ancel Lee. View Sign

WINDSOR - Joseph Ancel Lee, of Windsor, was born on Sept. 26, 1961 to Elmer "Sonny" and Simonne (Colford) Lee in Waterville. He passed away on April 1, 2019, at Maine General Medical Center with his mother holding his hand.



He lived in Maine until he was four and then moved to Enfield, Conn. with his family. A few years later, two uncles moved to Connecticut with their families and a close extended family was nearby, once again. He attended school in Connecticut until the family moved to Palermo, where he attended Erskine Academy and graduated from Cony High School.



As a child, he enjoyed playing with his various cousins and going to his grandfather's camps at Togus Pond and Caribou Lake, boating, swimming, fishing, building rafts and generally horsing around. The memories he made there stayed with him his whole life. He loved snowmobiling with Grampie Martin, and stock car races with his aunt Joyce and uncle Gerald Nelson.



He began working for his father's business, Lee's Maintenance, mowing lawns and cleaning offices, while still in school, which taught him his work ethic. He worked 27 years in various nursing facilities as maintenance supervisor, and was self-employed as a painter for many years after, continuing, until no longer able to work. He helped his father raise and train race horses and was a trainer and driver in the harness racing industry in Maine from 1985 to 1995. After retiring from the driving aspect of harness racing, he worked for the Windsor Fair Association during fair week, helping to maintain the track.



Joe's focus in life was his sons and he enjoyed camping with them, their annual excursion to Fryeburg Fair, and teaching them how to hunt. They had a fun trip, driving to Texas, to visit his aunt Pam and uncle Bob seeing many sites along the way and touring the greater Dallas area. He loved the heat there and used to say when he retired he was moving there where he could always be warm. He enjoyed cooking good meals for two growing boys, perfecting his recipes, and was honored when his new daughter-in-law asked him how to make his recipes and teach her how to cook. They enjoyed "Survivor Night" when they had special meals and they watched Survivor as a family.



He was predeceased by his father' grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and three cousins, Randall Lee, Bruce Lee Jr. and Bruce Tompkins, all very dear to him.



He is survived by his mother; and sons, Zachary and (Abby) Lee, Windsor, and Dalton Lee of Whitefield; many aunts, uncles and cousins; a special friend, Becky Wood; and his beloved cat, Hagrid. He also leaves behind many other special friends whose lives he touched and whom he loved.



A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta, on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m.



A graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Ridge Road, Windsor, later in the spring, the date of which will be communicated later.



Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations towards Joe's headstone may be made to



Zachary Lee,



35 Finley Rd.,



Windsor, ME 04363.







445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

