MERCER - Jonathan "Jon" A. Osgood, 55, passed away May 15, 2019, at his home in Mercer. He was born Oct. 12, 1963, in Portland, the son of Warren and Linda (Mariner) Weeks.He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1982. Jon had many hobbies and interests, including spending time with friends and family and his dogs, World War II history, snow mobiling, fishing and dirt biking.Jon is survived by his parents, Linda and Warren Weeks; sister, Cheryl Letendre, brothers, Dana Osgood, Geoff Osgood, Todd Weeks, Jeff Weeks, Colin Osgood, Brad Weeks and twin brother, Christopher Osgood; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Gould Cemetery, Village Road, Smithfield.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Jon'smemory to the: Somerset Humane Society PO Box 453 Skowhegan, ME 04976
Published in Central Maine on May 21, 2019