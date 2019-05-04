Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RANDOLPH – Jolene Heath Hoch, 56, of Randolph, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.



Jolene was born on July 26, 1962, at the Knox County Hospital in Rockland, the daughter of Shirlene (Heath) Hoch and the late William K. Hoch.



Her early years were spent living between Gardiner and Rockland until the family finally settled in Gardiner. She graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1980. After high school Jolene traveled to California and had her daughter whom she always said was the best thing she had ever done.



Jolene attended University of Maine Augusta for a short time before moving to Georgia for a few years. After she returned to Gardiner, she was employed by Tilbury House Publishers for over a decade. She then worked at the University of Maine Augusta bookstore, kept the books at Chapman Brothers, and co-founded a body care business.



Jolene had a real zest for life. She was an avid swimmer especially talented in the backstroke. She enjoyed reading and had many books. One of her favorite things to do was spend time with her loved ones and many special friends. Jolene was loyal, loving and full of life.



In 2003, Jolene met the love of her life Mike Coutts, a loving partner; he took great care of her until her last breath. Jolene would often say "I never loved a man until I met Mikey."



Jolene was predeceased by her father William K. Hoch, Sr.; a brother William K. Hoch, Jr. and his wife Kim; stepfather Norman A. Gosline; an uncle Wesley Hoch; stepsister Lee Gosline; paternal grandparents Raymond and Ruth Hoch and maternal grandparents Clarence and Evelyn Pendleton.



Jolene is survived by her loving mother Shirlene Hoch Gosline; partner of 16 years Mike Coutts and his children Matt and Chenango; her only daughter Andrea L. Collins and wife Dayna R. Kramer; a sister Ellen M. Hoch; stepbrother Jeff Gosline and wife Sandy and their children Matt (Brandy), Ben and Nick; stepbrother Mark Gosline and wife Brenda and their daughter Hannah; niece Tiffany and her children Taylor, Leah, Cole and Maggie; as well as many loyal friends.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where a memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



Being a great cat lover, donation can be made to:



Kennebec Valley



Humane Society



10 Pet Haven Lane



Augusta, ME 04330



in honor of Eddy and Oscar, who provided much needed comfort during her last days, would be



appreciated







