WATERVILLE - Jolene (Walker) Cuddy, 60, passed away June 27, 2019 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville. She was born Sept. 12, 1958 in Hartland, the daughter of Samuel R. And Betty Ann (Gould) Walker.She attended Mt. View High School and worked for many years as a cook for a restaurant. She loved the outdoors and old classic rock music.Jolene is survived by two sons, Francis Hayden and wife Monica Kittredge of Smithfield, Todd Hayden and wife Danielle of New York, two daughters, Deanna McKenney and wife Lauren of Gorham, Karissa Mollison and partner Jose Aponte of Massachusetts; eight granddaughters, Octavia, Ashley, Allison, Abby, Jolene, Naomi, Lea and Lilly, seven grandsons, Francis, Samuel, Dustin, Gabreil, Elijah, Andre and Jason; one great- granddaughter, Zoie; two brothers, Lee Walker and wife Jenny of Tennessee, Doug Walker and wife Brenda of Troy; two nephews, Jesse and Sam, one niece, Katelyn.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Continuing Care Center, 220 Kennedy Memorial Dr., Waterville, with Reverend John Bilowith officiating followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Rodger Cemetery in Troy.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jolene's memory to:Lakewood Continuing Care Center Activity Fund 220 Memorial Dr. Waterville, ME 04901
Published in Central Maine on July 2, 2019