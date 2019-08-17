Johnathan Carl Beane (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnathan Carl Beane.
Service Information
Smart & Edwards Funeral Home
183 Madison Ave
Skowhegan, ME
04976
(207)-474-3357
Obituary
Send Flowers

NORTH ANSON - Johnathan Carl Beane, 83, of North Anson, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Farmington, Maine.

He was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Kenneth and Rosalie (Young) Beane.

In his younger years, he worked in area sawmills.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, and liked to watch the History Channel, enjoyed country music and liked going for rides with his friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Beane of Brighton; two grandchildren Dustin Miller of North Anson and Trisha Miller of Brighton; one great-grandson Jayce Miller of Madison and one stepdaughter Wendy Carrigan and her husband Fred of Anson.

He was predeceased by his parents, his son Michael Beane and his brother Clayton Beane.

A Celebration of Life to be held at a later Date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Skowhegan, ME   (207) 474-3357
funeral home direction icon