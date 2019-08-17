NORTH ANSON - Johnathan Carl Beane, 83, of North Anson, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Farmington, Maine.
He was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Kenneth and Rosalie (Young) Beane.
In his younger years, he worked in area sawmills.
He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, and liked to watch the History Channel, enjoyed country music and liked going for rides with his friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Beane of Brighton; two grandchildren Dustin Miller of North Anson and Trisha Miller of Brighton; one great-grandson Jayce Miller of Madison and one stepdaughter Wendy Carrigan and her husband Fred of Anson.
He was predeceased by his parents, his son Michael Beane and his brother Clayton Beane.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a later Date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 17, 2019