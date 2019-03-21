Obituary Guest Book View Sign

EMBDEN - John William Hanson, 81, passed away March 16, 2019 at Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice in Auburn. He was born May 22, 1937 in Waterville, the son of Charlie E. and Ruth L. (Robinson) Hanson.



He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1955, then went to the University of Houston where he met and married his wife of 60 years, Sandra (Carr) Hanson. He served as a captain in the United States Army for eight years until his honorable discharge. He worked at Houston Lighting and Power Company for a number of years and finished his career at CVA in Carrabassett Valley. He was a member of the Lebanon 116 Masonic Lodge.



John is survived by his wife, Sandy (Carr) Hanson of Embden; two daughters, Sharon Longley and husband, Tobie of North Anson, Karen



He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Charlie Hanson; son, John Toby Hanson; sister, Sandra Ann Hanson and brother, Robert Hanson.



A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at the Congregational Church in Solon.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in John's memory to the John Toby Hanson Scholarship Fund,



Skowhegan Area



High School,



Attn: Jane Bigelow,



61 Academy Circle,



Skowhegan, ME 04976.







