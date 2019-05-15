AUGUSTA - John T. "Jack" Haines, Sr., 72, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta following a long illness. He was born in Chester, Pa. on Sept. 28, 1946, a son of the late Robert E. Haines, Sr. and Grace E. (Parsons) Haines.
Mr. Haines grew up in Upper Providence, Pa. and was a graduate of Penncrest High School in 1965.
Jack enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam. He was seriously injured in March of 1968 but did not let this slow him down.
Jack's passion was automobiles and he worked in the industry until his retirement. Along with his wife, Nancy, he established "Hubcap Jack" in Linwood, Pa. in 1981. He first participated in local cars shows with his 2002 Thunderbird and, more recently, with his 1995 Mustang convertible, filling two trophy cases in his garage.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Mantua, NJ and was a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Jack leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Nancy; two sons, John, Jr. of Augusta and Jeffrey and his wife Kris of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Jenna and Matthew of White Marsh, Md. and Audrey of St. Louis, Mo.; three brothers, Robert of Aston, Pa., William and his wife Karen of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. and Richard of North Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral service. Graveside military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at noon at the committal shelter at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.
The family requests that donations in Jack's memory be made to:
Augusta Food Bank
161 Mt. Vernon Ave.
Augusta, ME 04330 or to
Published in Central Maine on May 15, 2019