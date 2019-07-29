Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

NIKISKI, Alaska - John "Sully" Sullivan passed early Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. His life partner, Beth Gagnon, and his mother, Judy Sullivan, were by his side. Sully was born June 30, 1968 in Bangor to John and Judy Sullivan. He spent his early school years in Orono and graduated in 1986 from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.Sully was a true adventurer. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, and explorer of the Maine woods. His passion for the outdoors led him to some rigorous jobs over 20 years as a raft guide on Maine rivers where he certainly left his mark as a prominent figure in the whitewater community. He was also a snow maker at Sunday River Ski Resort, and worked as a groomer operator for the local snowmobile club in The Forks, Maine.Sully's love for the outdoors led him to Alaska where he had spent childhood summers with his dad. He was fortunate to work for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium that kept him in the great outdoors working on projects to improve the quality of life in rural communities. For him, this was his dream job. He took pride in his work and his colleagues took pride in him. It allowed him to explore parts of Alaska and learn about local native cultures and customs that few get to experience. From north in Kivalina, to Angoon in the southeast, west to Nelson Lagoon, and to his last assignment in Shishmaref, Sully formed great friendships across Alaska and developed a great appreciation for Alaskan native cultures.He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Marjorie and Walter Read, who had a great influence on the man he grew up to be. His paternal grandparents, Mary and Harold Sullivan, also predeceased him. Sully is survived by his life partner, Bethany Gagnon, currently of Nikiski, Alaska; his mother, Judy (Read) Sullivan and partner Brad Baughman of Orono, his father John S Sullivan and wife Clancy of Kasilof Alaska; siblings Frieda Schoon and husband Phillip of Wasilla Alaska, Sean and wife Joy of Nikiski Alaska, Erin Mosher and husband Chris of Marcellus Mich., Johnny and wife Jessica of Wake Forest, N.C., and Shannon Stevens and husband Thanson of New London, Ohio. Sully greatly loved his nieces and nephews was looking forward to becoming Uncle Sully to two more in the coming months.A celebration of life will be held in Maine at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations to the staff of Providence Alaska Medical Center's Oncology Unit is greatly appreciated with gratitude for theiroutstanding and compassionate care for Sully. Providence AlaskaMedical Center5 North, Medical Oncology3200 Providence Dr.Anchorage, AK 99508







NIKISKI, Alaska - John "Sully" Sullivan passed early Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. His life partner, Beth Gagnon, and his mother, Judy Sullivan, were by his side. Sully was born June 30, 1968 in Bangor to John and Judy Sullivan. He spent his early school years in Orono and graduated in 1986 from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.Sully was a true adventurer. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, and explorer of the Maine woods. His passion for the outdoors led him to some rigorous jobs over 20 years as a raft guide on Maine rivers where he certainly left his mark as a prominent figure in the whitewater community. He was also a snow maker at Sunday River Ski Resort, and worked as a groomer operator for the local snowmobile club in The Forks, Maine.Sully's love for the outdoors led him to Alaska where he had spent childhood summers with his dad. He was fortunate to work for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium that kept him in the great outdoors working on projects to improve the quality of life in rural communities. For him, this was his dream job. He took pride in his work and his colleagues took pride in him. It allowed him to explore parts of Alaska and learn about local native cultures and customs that few get to experience. From north in Kivalina, to Angoon in the southeast, west to Nelson Lagoon, and to his last assignment in Shishmaref, Sully formed great friendships across Alaska and developed a great appreciation for Alaskan native cultures.He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Marjorie and Walter Read, who had a great influence on the man he grew up to be. His paternal grandparents, Mary and Harold Sullivan, also predeceased him. Sully is survived by his life partner, Bethany Gagnon, currently of Nikiski, Alaska; his mother, Judy (Read) Sullivan and partner Brad Baughman of Orono, his father John S Sullivan and wife Clancy of Kasilof Alaska; siblings Frieda Schoon and husband Phillip of Wasilla Alaska, Sean and wife Joy of Nikiski Alaska, Erin Mosher and husband Chris of Marcellus Mich., Johnny and wife Jessica of Wake Forest, N.C., and Shannon Stevens and husband Thanson of New London, Ohio. Sully greatly loved his nieces and nephews was looking forward to becoming Uncle Sully to two more in the coming months.A celebration of life will be held in Maine at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations to the staff of Providence Alaska Medical Center's Oncology Unit is greatly appreciated with gratitude for theiroutstanding and compassionate care for Sully. Providence AlaskaMedical Center5 North, Medical Oncology3200 Providence Dr.Anchorage, AK 99508 Published in Central Maine on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close