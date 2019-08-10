Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stephen Achramowicz Jr.. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Ipswich, Mass. on July 20, 1937, to John Stephen Achramowicz Sr. and Barbara Ann (Claxton) Achramowicz. He graduated from Ipswich High School and attended the Colorado School of Mines.



On Oct. 13, 1956, John married the love of his life, the former Joyce Lorraine Tardiff. Early in his working years he worked at AVCO on the heat shield for the space program. The woods and the waters of Maine called him, and the family relocated to Clinton in the mid-60s just up the road from his in-laws. John was an entrepreneur for the remainder of his career. He spent his leisure time fishing and hunting the Allagash, the waters off the coast of Georgetown and Newfoundland Canada.



He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Helen Burns; son-in-law, Jonathan Lord; brothers-in-law, Emery Tardiff, James Karns and Charles Crosby Jr.



John is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce; his son, John III, daughter, Donna Lord; his one and only grandson, Corey John Achramowicz; sisters, Judy Welch and Susan Messenger (and Bruce) of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Joanne Crosby of Topsham, Carol Karns and Debbie Fulford of Virginia, brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Burns of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews scattered around the country, but dear to his heart.



At John's request there will be no service.



An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at:



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers,



his exact words were



"Take someone fishing."







CLINTON - John Stephen Achramowicz Jr., 82, died Aug. 8, 2019, at his home in Clinton after a rapid decline.Born in Ipswich, Mass. on July 20, 1937, to John Stephen Achramowicz Sr. and Barbara Ann (Claxton) Achramowicz. He graduated from Ipswich High School and attended the Colorado School of Mines.On Oct. 13, 1956, John married the love of his life, the former Joyce Lorraine Tardiff. Early in his working years he worked at AVCO on the heat shield for the space program. The woods and the waters of Maine called him, and the family relocated to Clinton in the mid-60s just up the road from his in-laws. John was an entrepreneur for the remainder of his career. He spent his leisure time fishing and hunting the Allagash, the waters off the coast of Georgetown and Newfoundland Canada.He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Helen Burns; son-in-law, Jonathan Lord; brothers-in-law, Emery Tardiff, James Karns and Charles Crosby Jr.John is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce; his son, John III, daughter, Donna Lord; his one and only grandson, Corey John Achramowicz; sisters, Judy Welch and Susan Messenger (and Bruce) of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Joanne Crosby of Topsham, Carol Karns and Debbie Fulford of Virginia, brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Burns of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews scattered around the country, but dear to his heart.At John's request there will be no service.An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.In lieu of flowers,his exact words were"Take someone fishing." Published in Central Maine on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close