Service Information St Joseph's Church 3 Appleton St Waterville, ME 04901 (207) 872-8515 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Maronite Church 3 Appleton Street Waterville , ME

WATERVILLE - John Paul Jabar died on July 15, 2019, at home with his family by his side. John was born on Jan. 3, 1928, the third child of George and Amelia Jabar of Waterville. He was raised along with his seven siblings at the Head of the Falls neighborhood among his close family and the Lebanese community. He attended Waterville High School where he was captain of the football, basketball and baseball teams and also ran track. He was a member of the famous 1944 and 1945 basketball teams that won two state championships and won the 1944 New England championship, winning 67 straight games over the two-year period. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was a member of the Debate Team. Following high school, John attended Maine Maritime Academy for a year before he entered the U.S. Army , reaching the rank of Sargent. Following his military service, he went to Boston College along with his brothers, Herb, Norman and Paul. While there, he, Herb and Norman played on the football team. After one year, all four brothers transferred to Colby College and graduated in the same 1952 commencement. During his time at Colby he was a Dean's List student and played three sports. He captained the basketball team starting a tradition which he passed down to two of his younger brothers, Tony and Joseph, and his nephew Jason. After graduation in 1952, he married his high school sweetheart Margaret Donahue, and they moved to Boston where he entered Boston University Law School. While there, he and Marge had two daughters, Pamela and Patricia. Following graduation from law school they returned to Waterville, where he pursued his legal career, setting up a law office. His family grew with the addition of Peggy, George, John Jr. and Jimmy.He became the field representative for Senator Edmund Muskie and traveled extensively carrying out his duties for the senator. He was chairman of the successful Clinton Clauson for Governor campaign in 1958. He was city solicitor for the City of Waterville for many years as well as practicing law as a sole practitioner. In 1979 he and his brother, Joseph, started the law firm of Daviau, Jabar and Batten, which is now the law firm of Jabar LaLiberty and Dubord. His son, George and his nephew, Jason remain partners in the law firm. Over the years he enthusiastically enjoyed Monday night football, fishing night on Great Pond, and Sugarloaf hunting camp, all shared with his father, brothers, sons, grandsons, nephews and friends, especially his best friend, Bob Grenier, who was like a brother. John was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Waterville Country Club. He was a board member of the Boys and Girls Club and was inducted into their hall of fame .John and Marge spent summers at their camp on Great Pond with their family, and it was always "open house" for any friend or family, young or old, who stopped by. John spent most evenings in his boat pulling the growing number of water skiers. They also spent most winter weekends at their home at Sugarloaf where John enjoyed skiing with his family. Their house there was also always full of young people and a welcoming place for all. Their home in Waterville was also a gathering place for family and friends, and every year they hosted a large Jabar family Christmas party where John, an accomplished pianist, sat at his baby grand piano and played Christmas carols.John was predeceased by his parents, George and Amelia; his brothers, Herbert and Paul, sister, Theresa Lee; and his son-in-law, John Trinward. He is survived by Marge, his wife of 67 years; his sister-in-law, June Jabar, his brother, Norman and wife, Gerri, his brother, Tony and wife, Marlene, his sister, Regina Santos, and his brother, Joseph and wife, Renee. Also surviving are his six children, Pamela Trinward, Patricia Smith and her husband, Wayne, Peggy Griffin and her husband, Frank, George and his wife, Beth, John Jr., James and his wife, Karen; as well as 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. John's family will be forever grateful to his youngest child, Jimmy, for the wonderful care he provided to John and Marge this past year.John was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Maronite Church at 3 Appleton Street, Waterville, where there will be a mass of Christian burial on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make donations toAlfond Youth Center (Boys/Girls Club/ YMCA)126 North StreetWaterville, ME 04901 