AUGUSTA - John Nathan McAuley Jr., 88, of Augusta, Maine, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, on Feb. 12, 2019, with his daughters by his side. John was a lifelong resident of Augusta. His family owned McAuley's Restaurant on Western Avenue. It was a family-run business and he clocked in many hours after school. He attended Cony High School from 1944-1948. He was on the football, basketball and golf teams. After graduation, he attended Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Maine, transferred to Howard University in Washington, D.C., and later Burdett College in Boston, Mass. John served in the Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War . When he returned, he continued to work in the family restaurant. After the restaurant closed, John joined the Augusta police force and became the first African-American police officer in Maine. Two years later, he began his career as the cutest, friendliest letter carrier in the Augusta Post Office from 1965-1985. In 1985, he would become Maine's first African-American postmaster in Washington, Maine. He would retire in 1990. John had many interests during his lifetime. He had a passion for flight and obtained his pilot license in 1957. He flew Piper Cub, Stinson, Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft until he could no longer fly in 1986. For a few years, he owned and raced his beloved horses. He was a World War II buff; his passion for its history was immeasurable. When he was well, he played tennis, and even when he wasn't well, he played golf regularly. When not playing sports himself, he was watching the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox or latest tennis or golf tournament on television. He was also an avid reader and a book in his hands was often part of his bedtime ritual. Lastly, and more importantly to John, he loved his family, his friends, and just about anyone he met. He adored his grandchildren and would brag endlessly about their latest achievements, big or small. John loved people and people loved John; his warmth and his smile were like people magnets. He had a belly laugh, a joke and very often a nickname for anyone he knew. He had a big heart and regularly supported charitable organizations, especially those that assist disadvantaged or marginalized individuals. A bright light has darkened but will forever shine in our hearts and minds. A heartfelt thanks to all of the amazing medical staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Maine Medical Center and Togus VA Medical Center for the amazing care they gave John. A special thank you to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the extraordinary care, support and fulfillment of John's final wishes. John was predeceased by his parents, John McAuley Sr., and Agnes McAuley; his brother, Tommy; and his son, John McAuley III.He is survived by his daughters, Marisa McAuley of Ventura, Calif., and Cinnamon Moreau of Scarborough, Maine; his son-in-law, Paul Moreau of Scarborough; his siblings, Joseph McAuley of Portland, and Joy McAuley of Jessup, Md.; his former wife and mother of his children, Gloria Gates of Augusta, Maine; his grandchildren, Chris Neal of Fontana, Calif., John Neal of Ventura, Calif., Mariah Richardson of Oxnard, Calif., and Jack and Brady Moreau of Scarborough; Adele True of Augusta, Maine; many nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation is scheduled from 1-3 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine, where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Spring burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Augusta, Maine.Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com .Memorial donations may be made to either:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074 or P O Box 1000, Dept 142Memphis, TN 38101 Funeral Home Plummer Funeral Home Inc

16 Pleasant St

Augusta , ME 04330

Funeral Home Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta , ME 04330
(207) 622-9311 Published in Central Maine on Feb. 15, 2019

