MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Jack Johnson, 77, died peacefully at home, June 29, 2019 after many complications.
Friends would recognize him best as "Jack", "Jackmo", "Big Jack", or "Mr. J". His family knew him as a strong and caring man. His smile and presence could light up a room.
Jack was born in Pitman, N.J. on Oct. 17, 1941.
He joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly was part of the UDT and served upon the submarine USS Torsk SS 423.
After the service, he married Carol Ann Kibiger on Oct. 3, 1964.
Jackmo worked for Scott Paper and Sappi for 27 and a half years before retiring in May 2001.
He was a proud member and past Elk of the year of the Madison/Skowhegan Elks Lodge 2531.
Jack is survived by his wife, Carol Johnson; his three sons, John Johnson Jr. and wife, Marie, Brian Johnson and wife, Stephanie, Duke Johnson and wife, Christy; and proud "Poppy" to four grandchildren, Brooke Libby and husband, Matthew, Caitlyn Johnson, Tanner Johnson, and Damon Johnson.
Carol and family would like to extend an invitation to all that knew and loved Jack to a celebration of Jack's life which will be held Sunday Aug. 4, 1 p.m. at the USW Union Hall on Route 201, Skowhegan.
If you wish,
in Jack's name,
please send donations to:
Tidelands Community Hospice
1600 Farrow Parkway, unit B-6
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
