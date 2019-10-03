Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Flynn Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - John J. Flynn Jr, 88, passed peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019. Born in Hallowell, Maine, the son of John and Dorothy (Kimball) Flynn, his affection for his hometown was lifelong. He returned home often and made sure his children had the opportunity to spend time in Hallowell during school breaks.During his years at Hallowell High School, he enjoyed being part of the baseball, basketball, and football teams.Mr. Flynn attended the U.S. Naval Academy and went on to serve in the Navy as a second lieutenant. His naval career afforded him the opportunity to travel all around the world.After serving with the Navy, Mr. Flynn entered into business where he was a top salesman at Main Line Personnel. His expertise and reputation led him to be named vice president. He took pride in his business, his real estate holdings, and lived many happy years in Valley Forge, Pa.Mr. Flynn was avid golfer and traveler. Upon retirement, he enjoyed the year-round warm climate of Florida much like his parents before him.He is survived by his three children, Kathleen Flynn, Susan Flynn, and Dennis Flynn; and grandson Cory Flynn. He was predeceased by his former wife, Glenda (Guest) Flynn, and his brother, Richard Flynn.At his request, there was a private family dinner in place of a funeral service.







