Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Parlin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home 949 Main St Waldoboro , ME 04572 (207)-832-5541 Send Flowers Obituary

WALDOBORO - John Henry Parlin Jr., 97, of Waldoboro, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born May 12, 1922 in Jefferson, the son of the late John Henry Parlin and Laura (Sprague) Parlin.



John was born and raised in Jefferson and attended local schools. He married Grace Leavitt on Dec. 25, 1941 and they were married 64 years until she passed in 2005.



He joined the army in 1943 and served until 1946 and was in the European Theatre of Operations.



John worked at the Hudson Paper Mill in Augusta for 11 years and eventually worked at Sylvania where he worked in shipping and receiving for approximately 30 years. He also raised starter chickens for 20 years.



John was a 25 year member of the Waldoboro Lions Club, the American Legion, was a lifetime member of the VFW, the Lincoln County Fish and Game Club and the Sylvania Quarter Century Club.



He enjoyed going dancing at Crystal Falls, The Rendezvous Club, camping at Atticus Hill and Mic Mac Campgrounds. He also enjoyed going to the various fairs throughout the state to watch his son pull his team of oxen.



John was predeceased by his parents; 13 siblings; wife, Grace Parlin; and son, John Parlin III.



He is survived by his granddaughters, Deidre Parlin and Johnna Pendleton and husband Jeff; great-grandsons, Derek Brilyea and James Pendleton and wife Amanda, great-granddaughters, Andrea Main and husband Chris and Stephanie Christopher and husband Todd; six great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Hester Merrifield and husband Lyman, brother, Edward Parlin and former daughter-in-law, Donna Parlin.



A graveside service to celebrate John's life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, Route 32, in Waldoboro.



Arrangements are entrusted to Hall's of Waldoboro, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro has care of condolences may be shared at







WALDOBORO - John Henry Parlin Jr., 97, of Waldoboro, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born May 12, 1922 in Jefferson, the son of the late John Henry Parlin and Laura (Sprague) Parlin.John was born and raised in Jefferson and attended local schools. He married Grace Leavitt on Dec. 25, 1941 and they were married 64 years until she passed in 2005.He joined the army in 1943 and served until 1946 and was in the European Theatre of Operations.John worked at the Hudson Paper Mill in Augusta for 11 years and eventually worked at Sylvania where he worked in shipping and receiving for approximately 30 years. He also raised starter chickens for 20 years.John was a 25 year member of the Waldoboro Lions Club, the American Legion, was a lifetime member of the VFW, the Lincoln County Fish and Game Club and the Sylvania Quarter Century Club.He enjoyed going dancing at Crystal Falls, The Rendezvous Club, camping at Atticus Hill and Mic Mac Campgrounds. He also enjoyed going to the various fairs throughout the state to watch his son pull his team of oxen.John was predeceased by his parents; 13 siblings; wife, Grace Parlin; and son, John Parlin III.He is survived by his granddaughters, Deidre Parlin and Johnna Pendleton and husband Jeff; great-grandsons, Derek Brilyea and James Pendleton and wife Amanda, great-granddaughters, Andrea Main and husband Chris and Stephanie Christopher and husband Todd; six great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Hester Merrifield and husband Lyman, brother, Edward Parlin and former daughter-in-law, Donna Parlin.A graveside service to celebrate John's life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, Route 32, in Waldoboro.Arrangements are entrusted to Hall's of Waldoboro, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro has care of condolences may be shared at www.hallfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close