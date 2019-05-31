AUGUSTA - John H. "Jock" Colford, 89, of Augusta, died May 26, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, after a brief illness. He was born in Augusta, on May 17, 1930, the son of Joseph A. Colford and Yvette L. (Simard) Colford.
Jock attended St. Mary's school and was a 1948 graduate of Cony High School. He was employed by the Maine Army National Guard at Camp Keyes as an armament technician for 42 years. He retired in 1990 after achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4.
He was a communicant of and regular lector at St. Michael Parish at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and Abnaki Council #334 Knights of Columbus.
In his retirement, Jock was known for always helping neighbors and friends in any way he could: snowblowing driveways and various handyman and yard work projects. He spoke exuberantly when recalling his trip to Germany with the guard and the thrilling visit to Heidelberg Castle and sampling all the delicious German cuisine. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Joan, to warmer locales such as Hawaii, Cancun, Sedona and his overall favorite, Bermuda.
He was very devoted to his family and his sisters. Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Joan (McNair) Colford of Augusta; three daughters: Susan E. Colford of Salem, Mass., Katharine Y. Colford of Augusta and Margaret A. Colford of Portland; four sisters: Jeannette Garand and Simonne Lee, both of Augusta, Anita Colford of Phippsburg and Ida Willis of Clarksville, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public visiting hours. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday June 7, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Avenue, Augusta. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Central Maine on May 31, 2019