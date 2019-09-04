WOOLWICH - John "Juggy" G. Gingrow Sr., 86, of Montsweag Road died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.
He was born in Gardiner on March 12, 1933, a son of Raymond H. and Elfin V. (McCarty) Gingrow.
He graduated from Gardiner High School in 1951 and entered the U.S. Navy. John served during the Korean Conflict and left active duty in 1955 as a First Class Damage Controlman and continued in the U.S. Navy reserves. On Dec. 27, 1951 he married Beverly A. Brown.
He was employed by Hood Milk Co, the Maine State Police for nine years and then at several construction companies in the nuclear and paper industries, retiring as project superintendent.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to camp in the Forks and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Gingrow of Woolwich; one son, Tim Gingrow and his partner, Lynn Wasilewski of Bath, two daughters, Karen Danforth and her husband, Frank of South Paris and Claudia Card and her husband, Jack of Brunswick; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, Christopher K. Gingrow on Sept. 18, 2000 and John G. Gingrow Jr. on March 28, 2018.
Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A funeral with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Murphy's Corner cemetery in Woolwich. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 4, 2019