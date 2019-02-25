Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Frank Lemar. View Sign

WHITEFIELD - John Frank Lemar, 92, a longtime resident of Whitefield, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital, in Brunswick, after a long illness.



He was born in Guilford, on Jan. 28, 1927. The first born to George and Ethel (Conley) Lemar. He was educated in Dresden Schools.



John was a carpenter by trade for over 40 years. He was always helping family and friends with a remodel or a new addition to their home. His carpentry skills were flawless and whatever he built could withstand the length of time and whatever mother nature may throw its way.



He loved hunting and no matter how cold it was out, you could find him sitting on a stump waiting for the "big one" to come walking by. He would come home and sit by the fire and tell the family of his daily sightings without missing a detail. We all loved his hunting stories. John and his wife, Edna, spent many weekends on Moosehead Lake trying to catch the next "big one". He also loved vegetable gardens, the bigger the garden the better, not a weed to be found, and every row just as straight as possible. His gardens were very impressive to see. He shared his fruits of labor with all his family and friends. He also loved the Boston Red Sox. He couldn't wait for the new season to begin, and would talk about who was going to be the best player, pitcher and hoped they would go to the playoffs.



John loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and rarely missed a birthday party, many of the candles were blown out as he wished all his loved ones a happy birthday.



He is predeceased by his parents; wife Edna; three sisters, Glayds Graft, Mary Wilkinson, Georgia Bryant, four brothers, Lawrence, Raymond, Robert, Archie Lemar; and a grandson, Timothy Perkins.



John is survived by two daughters, Vikki Fraser, of Gardiner, Melody Crocker and husband, Tony, of Monmouth, two sons, Robin Lemar and wife, Martha of Winthrop, Terry Blair and wife, Sally, of Whitefield; four sisters, Ethel Pettingall, Anne Pratt, Carol Lemar, Jerry Blake, two brothers, David and Joe Lemar; 11 grandchildren, Jason Trask, Deedee Bailey, Tabatha Sansouci, Robin Pellitier Jr., Holly Gagnon, Terry Blair Jr., Annie Andora, Tabby Blair, Tammy Kirk, Keith Perkins Jr., Danny Perkins; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, in Gardiner. A graveside service will be held in the spring, at the Whitefield Cemetery.



Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







