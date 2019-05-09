FREDERICK, Md. - John Coleman Hunt (always called Jack by friends and family) died April 26, 2019, in Frederick, Md. He was born on August 24, 1954, to John H. and Patricia A. Hunt. He spent the first 20 years of his life in Bingham, Maine. Then moved to Waterville where he resided for 30 years at Quarry Road Residential Center. He spent the last 10 years of his life in Leonardtown, Md. Jack was an avid sports fan. He followed the Waterville Panthers, the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. He loved country music, Lawerence Welk, and Elvis. His favorite foods were Mc Donald's hamburgers and Dunkin Donuts. His wry sense of humor was much enjoyed by family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sisters, Jean Murphy and husband Patrick of Maryland and Virginia, Barbara Striker and husband Dennis of New Hampshire, Louise Savage and husband George (Buddy) of Maine, and brother Timothy Hunt and his wife Kristie of Georgia. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews; and nine great nieces and great nephews. A service of remembrance and internment will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta on August 2 at 1 p.m. Friends are welcome.
Published in Central Maine on May 9, 2019