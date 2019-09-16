John Clarence Carey III (aka Jack) of West Gardiner, Maine and St. Petersburg, Fla. died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home in West Gardiner.
Jack attended West Gardiner and graduated from GAHS in 1971, before moving out to California in the 70s where he remained for several years working as a chef in various restaurants in the San Francisco area while writing for fun.
He returned to Maine briefly before realizing warmer climates were better for him so he moved down to Florida and remained until recently.
His focus in his later years was on his writing and the performances of his poems with many posted on YouTube and Booksie.com. His devotion to his craft was all encompassing. Jack, with his unique personality, will be sorely missed.
Jack is the son of John C. Carey Jr., who passed away in 1999 and is survived by his mother, Gloria D. Carey of West Gardiner and Hallowell; his brother, James Carey of Hallowell and Dunedin, Fla. and sisters, Gail Gullotti of Dummerston, Vt., Ramona C. Venskus of Manchester and Augusta and Angela Carey of Farmingdale. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Babb's Cemetary, Highland Avenue, West Gardiner, Maine on Sept. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m with a celebration of life at the Carey Homestead, Collins Mills Rd., West Gardiner.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 16, 2019