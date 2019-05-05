Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Cameron Bridge. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Green Street United Methodist Church 13 Green St Augusta , ME View Map Committal Following Services Forest Grove Cemetery Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - John Cameron Bridge, 86, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019. He was born Sept. 25, 1932 to parents Chester and Helen Bridge. He was raised in Hazardville, Conn. with his four siblings until they all moved to Maine when he was a teenager. John then went on to graduate from the University of Maine with a BS and then MS in Civil Engineering, and also enjoyed teaching classes there along the way. During that time, he took a hiatus in 1955 and served two years in the Army as a Radioman. In 1964, he joined the family business, The Bridge Construction Corporation, working himself up the ranks eventually becoming President and CEO. His math aptitude served him well and he enjoyed the projects as well as the people he worked with. He managed the heavy and highway construction firm of over 100 employees, selling the renamed Bridgecorp in 2004 after a strong 40 year career and 129 years as a Bridge family business.



During John's 50+ year residency in Augusta, he served in many leadership capacities for his industry, and most importantly to him, his community. From civic posts such as school board, city council and mayor of Augusta to the many Kennebec Valley non-profit boards such as the YMCA, United Way, Historical Society, Kents Hill School, Boy Scouts and more, he exuded constant enthusiasm and a "can-do" attitude. John was an active member of the Green St United Methodist church in Augusta where he was involved with their board and fundraising activities. In addition, his involvement in the construction industry was strong, serving as the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Northern New England Chapter president in 1980 as well as treasurer for seven years.



Notable recognitions included the Business Person of The Year Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, both from the Chamber of Commerce as well as the MAC (Major Achievements in Construction) from the Associated Constructors of Maine. He was also named the Maine State Philanthropist of the Year in 2005, and the Y established an annual "The John Bridge Award" recognizing strong community volunteers. With an appreciation for education, he had extensive involvement in, and support of, the University of Maine, and was awarded the annual Black Bear Award in 1997 for outstanding service and inducted into the Francis Crowe Society in 2003 for extraordinary accomplishment in his engineering profession. A kind and humble gentleman, John's Christian faith and compassion towards others in many walks of life earned him a deserved love and respect from family, friends, and acquaintances.



John had many hobbies, including bike riding, swimming, tennis, golf, and especially playing cards with family. However, Bridge was a game he avidly played his whole life. Enjoying the strategy and player camaraderie, he sought out games and tournaments in both Augusta and The Villages, Fla., where he and his wife Charlene spent winters later in life. John was well known on the tennis scene especially in Augusta. His competitive spirit was tempered nicely by his fun-at-heart style, often putting his technically sound spin on the ball!



John was predeceased by his parents; as well as three brothers and a sister. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Charlene; son Allyn Bridge, two daughters Allison (Bridge) Pederson and Kathryn (Bridge) Angelo and her husband Steven, two step-sons Michael Field and wife Angie, and David Field and his wife Debbie;, as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.



The family wish to thank the compassionate and capable staff at Gray Birch and MaineGeneral Medical Center as well as the Hospice team. The care and support provided to both John and Charlene is appreciated immensely.



Visiting hours will be held at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, on Thursday, May 9th from 5 - 8 p.m. A celebration of John's life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10th at the Green Street United Methodist Church, 13 Green St., Augusta followed by refreshments and a committal service with military honors at Forest Grove Cemetery, Augusta.



Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers,



donations in John's memory may be made to:



United Way of Kennebec Valley, Kennebec Valley YMCA, Kennebec Valley Historical Society, University of Maine Foundation, Green Street UMC, and Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Longterm Care.







