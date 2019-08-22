Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Funeral service 1:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Burial Following Services Hallowell Cemetery 27 Water Street Hallowell , ME View Map Shiva 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the Shed-Davis home 72 Middle Street Hallowell , ME View Map Service 7:00 PM the Shed-Davis home 72 Middle Street Hallowell , ME View Map Shiva 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the Shed-Davis home, 72 Middle Street Hallowell , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - Joel David Davis, 69, died suddenly on Aug. 20, 2019. He was born in Lynn, Mass., on April 8, 1950, the son of Holocaust survivors who were initially denied visas to the United States. They came to Revere, Mass., on visitor visas and were allowed to stay because Joel's older brother Allen was born during their sojourn. All of his family eventually settled in Maine. Throughout his school years, Joel was an extremely bright and equally mischievous student. While studying Biology at UMass Boston, he spent several summers at the UMass Field Station on Nantucket as assistant to the station director. There he met his future wife, Sarah Shed, a fellow biology student. The couple moved to Maine in 1976 to attend graduate school at the University of Maine, Orono, subsequently moving to Hallowell where Joel worked for the Office of Energy Resources within the Governor's executive office. Joel renovated the family home at 72 Middle Street, where they brought up three children, Eli (35), Aaron (34) and Hannah (31), all currently residents of Boulder, Colo. Joel became a well-respected financial planner, working for American Express (then Ameriprise) and founding Cribstone Capital Management in 2012. Ameriprise recognized him as the leading financial advisor in the state of Maine for many decades; he was a member of their elite Diamond Ring Club, an honor accorded fewer than 600 financial planners nationwide in the history of the enterprise. Joel's motto "living life for a purpose" meant sharing good fortune with others. Central to his practice was financial advice to clients urging them to be generously philanthropic with their resources. An oft-repeated story from Joel's childhood illustrates the principle of generosity that characterized him throughout his life. His mother Goldie, who had been hidden by gentiles in Hungary during the Holocaust, enlisted her sons to help fill a box of goods each month that was sent to the family that had sheltered her. Joel knew well, too, how to relax and have fun. He was an inveterate joke teller, and he will be remembered for his love of boats and being on the water. Known in his community and around the state as a stellar public-minded individual, Joel in every way lived up to the description of a "perfect man" penned by him in an essay at age 13, someone who is "considerate of others, a good citizen and a follower of democracy." At various times, Joel served on the Hallowell City Council, was on the Advisory Council for Maine Initiatives, and was president of Temple Beth El in Augusta. In the 1980s, Joel took it upon himself to show weekly films to inmates at the Kennebec County Jail. His acts of personal kindness and solicitude are legendary among relatives, friends and clients. Upon news of Joel's unexpected death, a Hallowell resident expressed public sentiment well, "He was one of the most successful people I ever met on the level of business, marriage, family and community. He was one of the finest human beings imaginable." Joel has left behind deeply aggrieved family members; his wife Sarah Shed; children, Eli Davis and partner Raina McGuiness, Aaron Davis and Hannah Davis; his brother Allen and wife Patricia Davis of Augusta; niece Sara Davis and wife Helene Coccagna of Baltimore, nephew Alex Davis and wife Erica Meade of San Francisco; and Courtney Davis of Washington, D.C.; and local in-laws, Nat Shed and Julie de Sherbinin of Brunswick, and daughter Erica Shed of Liberty. A funeral service will be held at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church Street, Augusta, on Friday, August 23 at 1 p.m. The burial will take place immediately after the service at Hallowell Cemetery, 27 Water Street, Hallowell. Following the burial, the family invites friends and mourners to a gathering of remembrance at Maple Hill Farm Inn, 11 Inn Road, Hallowell. Shiva will take place from 6-8 p.m. (service at 7 p.m.) on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25 at the Shed-Davis home, 72 Middle Street, Hallowell. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







