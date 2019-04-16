Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne (St. Amand) McKay. View Sign





A 1947 graduate of Memorial High School in Middleboro, she attended Westbrook Junior College in Portland, where she studied journalism. Following her college, Joanne was employed by Thomas Brothers in Middleboro as a bookkeeper. Further employment was with Plymouth Shoe Company and Earth Shoes, both of Middleboro, in the position of scheduler, followed by accounting positions at Hughes Ford of Middleboro, Chase Chevrolet of Middleboro and finally retired as the Business Manager of the Halifax Country Club, Halifax, Mass. She was also employed as a secretary to the Superintendent of Middleboro Public Schools.



Joanne was the widow of Foster McComiskey Jr., to whom she was married for 31 years. Gene and Joanne relocated to Maine in 2001 where they enjoyed a life of retirement and volunteer work, mostly at MaineGeneral Hospital, Thayer Campus and also at Four Seasons Medical Clinic and the Alfond Cancer Center. Joanne also served on the Middleboro Mass. Finance Committee, Middleboro Mass. Central Cemetery Committee (as treasurer), the Lakeville Mass. Cable Television committee and the Treasurer of All Souls Unitarian-Universalist Church in Oakland.



She loved reading and traveling, visiting the United Kingdom and Scotland and devoting many hours of reading at their own home library with Gene.



Joanne is survived by her husband, Gene; several nieces; stepson, William Curtis McKay and wife, Nancy of Wilton, N.H.



She was predeceased by her sister, Anna Louise Stevens (the mother of her nieces).



There will be no visitation hours. A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976







WINSLOW - Joanne (St. Amand) McKay, 89, passed away March 17, 2019 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. She was born April 4, 1929 in Middleboro, Mass., the daughter of Ovila and Minnie L. (Fagerberg) St. Amand. She was the wife of Eugene "Gene" Y. McKay, her high school friend. They were married April 8, 2000 after being separated for 52 years as they followed their separate paths through life.A 1947 graduate of Memorial High School in Middleboro, she attended Westbrook Junior College in Portland, where she studied journalism. Following her college, Joanne was employed by Thomas Brothers in Middleboro as a bookkeeper. Further employment was with Plymouth Shoe Company and Earth Shoes, both of Middleboro, in the position of scheduler, followed by accounting positions at Hughes Ford of Middleboro, Chase Chevrolet of Middleboro and finally retired as the Business Manager of the Halifax Country Club, Halifax, Mass. She was also employed as a secretary to the Superintendent of Middleboro Public Schools.Joanne was the widow of Foster McComiskey Jr., to whom she was married for 31 years. Gene and Joanne relocated to Maine in 2001 where they enjoyed a life of retirement and volunteer work, mostly at MaineGeneral Hospital, Thayer Campus and also at Four Seasons Medical Clinic and the Alfond Cancer Center. Joanne also served on the Middleboro Mass. Finance Committee, Middleboro Mass. Central Cemetery Committee (as treasurer), the Lakeville Mass. Cable Television committee and the Treasurer of All Souls Unitarian-Universalist Church in Oakland.She loved reading and traveling, visiting the United Kingdom and Scotland and devoting many hours of reading at their own home library with Gene.Joanne is survived by her husband, Gene; several nieces; stepson, William Curtis McKay and wife, Nancy of Wilton, N.H.She was predeceased by her sister, Anna Louise Stevens (the mother of her nieces).There will be no visitation hours. A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976 Funeral Home Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service

445 Waterville Road

Skowhegan , ME 04976

207-474-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close