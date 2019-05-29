Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Graveside service 10:00 AM St. Francis Catholic Cemetery 78 Grove St Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Joanne Jacques, 71, of Waterville, passed away after a long illness at Oak Grove Center on May 17, 2019. She was born in Waterville, Sept. 11, 1947, a daughter of Raymond J. Jacques and Bernadette (Gregoire) Jacques.



Joanne attended Notre Dame and South Grammar Schools. She graduated from Waterville High in 1966. After graduation, she was employed at Depositors Trust (Key Bank) for over 30 years until her retirement.



She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Raymond Jacques Jr., and a sister, Julie Jacques Levesque.



Survivors include three sisters, Fern Balian of Lawrenceville, Ga., Irene Gagnon and her husband Bob of Winslow, Jeanne French and her husband Don of Fairfield; numerous nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend Arlene Michaud of Waterville. Joanne will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



"When those we love have left this earth, we can still feel them near, we'll see a picture, hear a song, and it's just like they are here, and when we call upon our Faith, when we believe and trust, we know the ones we care about are always close to us."



Per her request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove St., Waterville.



