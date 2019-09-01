Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne E. (Colby) Gross. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Send Flowers Obituary





AUGUSTA - Joanne E. (Colby) Gross, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Maine Veterans' Home in Augusta.She was born on Feb. 11, 1932 in Coopers Mills, the daughter of Chester and Marieta (Kennedy) Colby.Joanne grew up in Coopers Mills, attended Melrose High School, Melrose, Mass., graduated in 1950 from Cony High School and graduated in 1953 from Central Maine General as a registered nurse. She started her nursing career at Hazzard Company Shoe Factory, Gardiner, and retired from the Togus Veterans Administration in 1991. She was a member of St. Giles' Episcopal Church in Jefferson for over 50 years where she was the organist, active on fair committees, member of the altar guild and volunteered for many special church activities. She was awarded the "Arrow of St. Giles" in 2003 for her years of service and dedication to the church. She served on the Whitefield School Board, volunteered at the Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired, was a member of the Togus Employees Association, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lily of the Valley Chapter 157, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Springbrook Golf Course and Green Meadow Golf Course, where she scored her first hole in one.She married Elwin "Bill" Joslyn on May 29, 1954 and had five children.She is survived by her husband, Richard Gross of Augusta, whom she married June 12, 1982; her children, Billiann Dolby (Richard) of Hallowell, Bradley Joslyn (Heidi) of Manchester, Stephanie Frost (Troy) of Waterville, and Sabra Hayden (Steven) of Oakland, her stepdaughter, Candy Downs of Bath; her sister, Jeanne Feyler of Damariscotta, her brother, Jerre Colby (Carolyn) of Windsor; her grandchildren, Joshua Dolby (Melissa), Andrew Dolby (Jessica), Adam Haskell (Jessica), Nathan Haskell (Ryann), Molly Mandje (Roberto), Sarah Garant (Ben), Paul Joslyn, Austin Ireland, Sadie Frost, Adam Downs (Lisa) and Stacy Crowell (David); her great-grandchildren, Hugo Dolby, Jetson Haskell, Henrik Haskell, Aurora Mandje, Orion Mandje, Alex, Ben and Madison Downs, Dylan and Caitlyn Crowell; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Colby Jay; her brothers, Rufus Colby and Russ Colby, her sisters, Margaret Mooney, Doris Miete and Juanita Foye.The family wishes to thank the staff at the Maine Veterans' Home for their wonderful care and compassion given to Joanne over the last three years.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 12, at 2 p.m. at St. Giles' Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road (Route 126), Jefferson. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Windsor, at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church Street, Augusta, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theMaine Veterans' Homec/o Resident Activities Fund310 Cony RoadAugusta, ME 04330orSt. Giles' Episcopal ChurchP.O. Box 34Jefferson, ME 04348-0034 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 1, 2019

