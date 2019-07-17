WATERVILLE - Joanna Veilleux, 49, passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born in New Bedford Mass., the daughter of Anthony Texiera Jr. and Patricia Francis.
Joanna was a caring, compassionate and generous person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Joanna loved her children more than anything.
Joanna was predeceased by her father, Anthony Texiera Jr.; and her son, Joshua Frates.
She is survived by her stepfather and mother, Emile and Patricia Bourbeau of Boylston, Mass.; her daughters, Brianna Leary of Pittsfield and Desiree Veilleux of Winslow; her sisters, Marsha Freire and husband, George of Acushnet, Mass., Marla Allen of Worcester, Mass., Amanda Bourbeau of Worcester, Mass., Diana Gallant of Boylston, Mass. and Mary Cruz and husband, Ted of New Bedford, Mass., her brothers, Marshall Allen and wife, Tracy of Acushnet, Mass. and Emile Bourbeau III and his wife, Amanda of Oxford, Mass.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, July 20, at 1 p.m. at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook can signed, and condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com
Published in Central Maine on July 17, 2019