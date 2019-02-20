Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna G. Kesaris. View Sign

WATERVILLE - Joanna G. Kesaris, 73, of Waterville, passed from this world, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, after a long illness.he was born in Augusta, Dec. 26, 1945, the daughter of Lewis and Rose (Mathurin) Kesaris. She grew up in Augusta and attended Augusta schools. Joanna greatly enjoyed skiing, dancing and many happy summers at the family camps at Old Orchard Beach and Cobbossee Lake. She suffered many long illnesses, uncomplaining and with great courage. Her family wishes to thank Joanne's caregivers throughout the years, those who helped Joanna at Mt. Saint Joseph where she was a resident for over 20 years and the wonderful caregivers in the Critical Care Unit of MaineGeneral Medical Center.Joanna was predeceased by her father, Lewis Kesaris.She will be sadly missed by those who survive; her mother, Rose N. Kesaris, of Augusta; her brothers, John Kesaris of Augusta, and Paul Kesaris and his wife, Carol, of Alexandria, Va.; and her nephews, Lewis, Nicholas and Walter Kesaris, of Alexandria, Va.A funeral service will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 155 Hogan Road, Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







WATERVILLE - Joanna G. Kesaris, 73, of Waterville, passed from this world, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, after a long illness.he was born in Augusta, Dec. 26, 1945, the daughter of Lewis and Rose (Mathurin) Kesaris. She grew up in Augusta and attended Augusta schools. Joanna greatly enjoyed skiing, dancing and many happy summers at the family camps at Old Orchard Beach and Cobbossee Lake. She suffered many long illnesses, uncomplaining and with great courage. Her family wishes to thank Joanne's caregivers throughout the years, those who helped Joanna at Mt. Saint Joseph where she was a resident for over 20 years and the wonderful caregivers in the Critical Care Unit of MaineGeneral Medical Center.Joanna was predeceased by her father, Lewis Kesaris.She will be sadly missed by those who survive; her mother, Rose N. Kesaris, of Augusta; her brothers, John Kesaris of Augusta, and Paul Kesaris and his wife, Carol, of Alexandria, Va.; and her nephews, Lewis, Nicholas and Walter Kesaris, of Alexandria, Va.A funeral service will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 155 Hogan Road, Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Memorial donations in Joanna's name may be made to the church. Funeral Home Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home

1 Church Street

Augusta , ME 04330

(207) 623-8722 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close