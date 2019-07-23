Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Bennett. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Betmar Clubhouse 3 Send Flowers Obituary





ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - After a long illness, Joann Bennett passed away at her home in Zephyrhills, Fla. on July 7, 2019. She was 86.Joann was predeceased by her parents, Norma L. (Brown) Bennett and father, Alvarus F. Bennett.Joann attended Good Will-Hinckley School in Hinckley, a 1952 graduate of Averill High School. She received her LPN at Booth Memorial Hospital, Brookline, Mass. in 1954. Joann served in the Navy Hospital Corps where she was an x-ray technician. After her service, she retired from the Navy as HMETUSNR. Joann earned her associate degree at Manchester Community College in Connecticut after the Navy.Born in Abbot, on Dec. 31, 1932, Joann remained a member of the Abbot Historical Society. Joann, like many of her classmates, was extremely fond of Good Will-Hinckley, often making donations to the school.Joann is survived by her twin sister, Joyce Eggleston of Zephyrhills, Fla., sister, Kathryn Bernier of Winter Haven, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial will be held Oct. 12, at the Betmar Clubhouse 3 at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent toGood Will-Hinckley School16 Prescott Dr.P.O. Box 159Hinckley, ME 04944 Published in Central Maine on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

