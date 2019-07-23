ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - After a long illness, Joann Bennett passed away at her home in Zephyrhills, Fla. on July 7, 2019. She was 86.
Joann was predeceased by her parents, Norma L. (Brown) Bennett and father, Alvarus F. Bennett.
Joann attended Good Will-Hinckley School in Hinckley, a 1952 graduate of Averill High School. She received her LPN at Booth Memorial Hospital, Brookline, Mass. in 1954. Joann served in the Navy Hospital Corps where she was an x-ray technician. After her service, she retired from the Navy as HMETUSNR. Joann earned her associate degree at Manchester Community College in Connecticut after the Navy.
Born in Abbot, on Dec. 31, 1932, Joann remained a member of the Abbot Historical Society. Joann, like many of her classmates, was extremely fond of Good Will-Hinckley, often making donations to the school.
Joann is survived by her twin sister, Joyce Eggleston of Zephyrhills, Fla., sister, Kathryn Bernier of Winter Haven, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held Oct. 12, at the Betmar Clubhouse 3 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to
Good Will-Hinckley School
16 Prescott Dr.
P.O. Box 159
Hinckley, ME 04944
Published in Central Maine on July 23, 2019