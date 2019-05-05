Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Carmen (Poirier) Duguay. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Joan Carmen (Poirier) Duguay, 85, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 after a short illness at Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood. Joan was born on Feb. 14, 1934. Her parents were Ernest and Viola (Gagne) Poirier of Waterville.



Our mom was a very intelligent woman who graduated from Mount Merci Academy at the age of 16 because of skipping two grades! She was employed by Poirier Control Company, the family business, as a secretary until her father's passing. During her lifetime she not only raised two children, (who might not have always been easy) but she also very successfully managed several large apartment dwellings for many years.



One of Joan's favorite hobbies, first and foremost, as anyone who knew her would know, is she loved going out for dinner or lunch. Going for long, relaxing country drives was also a favorite pastime; and if she happened to drive by a dairy bar, a coffee milkshake was her favorite treat.



Joan is survived by her two children, Paul Duguay of Waterville and Elaine Ritsema of Rochester, N.H. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Loraine and William LaForest of Portland.



Visiting hours will be held at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St. in Waterville on Tuesday, May 7 from 2-4 p.m. A private burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery.



We greatly appreciate the many years of true, heart-felt caring, compassion and respect that was always afforded to our mother by the staff of Lakewood. Thank you.







