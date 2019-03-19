Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan C. Decker. View Sign

CHELSEA - Joan C. Decker (Joannie Montgomery) of Chelsea died March 12, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 73 years old.



Joannie is survived by her loving husband, Alan N. Decker of Chelsea; her oldest daughter, Sue A. Saucier and husband Vernon Saucier of Newport, her youngest daughter, Denise M. Camire and husband Roger J. Camire of Nashua, N.H.; her three grandchildren, Heidi Belanger of Wilmington, N.C., Hannah R. Camire and Lydia E. Camire both of Nashua, N.H.; her oldest brother, Robert Montgomery and wife Diane of Largo, Fla., her youngest brother, Bill Montgomery of Madison, Conn., her half sister Donna Dabica and husband Rob of Ellington, Conn.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her adoptive father, John L. Montgomery and her mother, Theresa J. Montgomery both of Hartford, Conn.; and her half brother Bill MqQueston of Springfield, Mass.



Joannie was born on Oct. 14, 1945 in Springfield, Mass. to Donald and Theresa McQueston. Several years later she was adopted by John Montgomery. She married Alan Decker, the love of her life, on Nov. 7, 1963. They had two girls. She graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1980 and went on to get a Bachelor's degree in 1984 at the University of Maine at Augusta. Joannie, a gifted artist, opened a quilting business in the late 1980s and she worked hard at what she loved to do. Her love for singing and being on stage also gave her many years of happiness. Joannie really loved her church and church family. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church for over 30 years.



A funeral is scheduled for March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow, at Christ Episcopal Church, 2 Dresden Avenue, Gardiner.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ Episcopal Church at the address listed.







2 Dresden Ave

Gardiner, ME 04345

