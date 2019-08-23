Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan C. Bickford. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Memorial service 10:00 AM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSTON - Joan C. Bickford, 70, of Pittston, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Augusta on Nov. 11, 1948, the daughter of Norman and Marjorie (Sutter) Connors.She grew up in Randolph and was a graduate of Gardiner Area High School, class of 1967. She later married and moved to Pittston keeping close to family throughout the Kennebec Valley area. She devoted 17 years of service to her community as one of Gardiner Fire and Rescue's dispatchers until she retired in early 2000. For anyone that has met her knew she had love and passion for all animals, none more than her own pets throughout her years. She is predeceased by her parents; husband James Bickford; two sons, David Bickford and James K. Bickford Jr. Joan is survived by a stepdaughter Jane Haskell of Hallowell; two sons, Jeffrey Bickford of Dresden, Gregory Bickford of Augusta; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Deane Street, Gardiner. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







PITTSTON - Joan C. Bickford, 70, of Pittston, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Augusta on Nov. 11, 1948, the daughter of Norman and Marjorie (Sutter) Connors.She grew up in Randolph and was a graduate of Gardiner Area High School, class of 1967. She later married and moved to Pittston keeping close to family throughout the Kennebec Valley area. She devoted 17 years of service to her community as one of Gardiner Fire and Rescue's dispatchers until she retired in early 2000. For anyone that has met her knew she had love and passion for all animals, none more than her own pets throughout her years. She is predeceased by her parents; husband James Bickford; two sons, David Bickford and James K. Bickford Jr. Joan is survived by a stepdaughter Jane Haskell of Hallowell; two sons, Jeffrey Bickford of Dresden, Gregory Bickford of Augusta; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 10 a.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Deane Street, Gardiner. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations to her favorite charity can be made to theKennebec ValleyHumane Society10 Pethaven LaneAugusta, ME 04330 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close