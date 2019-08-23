Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Pearl Barry Hodsdon. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Jill Pearl Barry Hodsdon, 74, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Lakewood Manor after a courageous battle with cancer.



Jill was born in Bangor on July 11, 1945, the daughter of John and Ruth Barry. She graduated from Bangor High School in 1963, Colby Sawyer College in 1965 with an associate of liberal arts, University of Maine Presque Isle in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in physical education and the University of Southern Maine in 1974 with a Master of Science in education, including a study abroad at the University of Oslo, Norway.



She married the love of her life, Albert E. Hodsdon III at All Souls Church in Bangor. They were married for 49 years and together raised their daughter, Canbra at the family home in Fairfield.



Early in her career, Jill worked at Colby College in the athletic department as a ski coach and served as physical education assistant athletic director under John Winkin.



Following that, Jill worked with her husband as treasurer/business manager of A.E. Hodsdon Engineers which has been in business for 45 years. During her time with A.E. Hodsdon, she orchestrated many company trips for all employees and their families. They all traveled together to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Cancun, Turks and Caicos, Grand Canyon, Ariz., San Francisco, San Antonio, Jackson Hole and Grand Tetons, Wyo.



Her favorite pastimes were gardening, sailing and traveling around the world with family, friends and co-workers. She was very involved with the Central Maine Garden Club where she served as president for several terms helping beautify the Redington Museum gardens, the Alfond Youth Center gardens and other locations in the central Maine area. She was also the treasurer for the Waterville Historical Society and the Antique Treasures of Maine car club.



Jill was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and John Barry.



Besides her husband, Jill is survived by her daughter Canbra and husband Bennington Purcell of Marshfield, Mass.; her brother John Barry Jr. and wife Ellie of Eddington; her niece Heather and husband Cole Baines of South Thomaston and their two children, Kayla and Finnegan; and nephew Alex Barry and wife Jess of Old Town.



At Jill's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A private gathering will be attended by family and close friends.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jill's memory to the



Redington Museum



62 Silver Street, #B



Waterville, ME 04901







