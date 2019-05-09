Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie J. Finnemore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - My Mom, Jessie J. Finnemore of Skowhegan, Maine and North Port, Fla. died May 6, 2019. She was born Dec. 16, 1924, daughter of the late Albert and Ellen Cook.



Jessie spent her career working in the medical field she so loved. She trained as an LPN, a Lab Tech, and an X-Ray Tech and was a counselor at the Skowhegan Reformatory for Women. She worked at both Skowhegan Hospitals and was one of the two women who began the Redington-Fairview annual Christmas Fair.



Jessie and best friend Marjorie Stewart spent many sunny days fishing favorite trout streams around Caratunk, Maine. She was an accomplished artist, seamstress and knitter. Jessie loved family, cloth, yarn, and the Red Sox.



Jessie is survived by her sister Shirley Neddo; children Sharon Austin and Jerry Austin, Dennis Finnemore and Barbara Halperin, Donna Finnemore and Jack Dewhurst; grandson Shane Osborne and Mark Ross; and many family members and friends.



At Jessie's request, there will be no funeral services. She has set aside funds to go to the Skowhegan Public Library and the Somerset Animal Shelter. She encourages everyone to support these two very worthy causes. A family gathering will be held at a later date in Maine.







SKOWHEGAN - My Mom, Jessie J. Finnemore of Skowhegan, Maine and North Port, Fla. died May 6, 2019. She was born Dec. 16, 1924, daughter of the late Albert and Ellen Cook.Jessie spent her career working in the medical field she so loved. She trained as an LPN, a Lab Tech, and an X-Ray Tech and was a counselor at the Skowhegan Reformatory for Women. She worked at both Skowhegan Hospitals and was one of the two women who began the Redington-Fairview annual Christmas Fair.Jessie and best friend Marjorie Stewart spent many sunny days fishing favorite trout streams around Caratunk, Maine. She was an accomplished artist, seamstress and knitter. Jessie loved family, cloth, yarn, and the Red Sox.Jessie is survived by her sister Shirley Neddo; children Sharon Austin and Jerry Austin, Dennis Finnemore and Barbara Halperin, Donna Finnemore and Jack Dewhurst; grandson Shane Osborne and Mark Ross; and many family members and friends.At Jessie's request, there will be no funeral services. She has set aside funds to go to the Skowhegan Public Library and the Somerset Animal Shelter. She encourages everyone to support these two very worthy causes. A family gathering will be held at a later date in Maine. Published in Central Maine on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close