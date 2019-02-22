SIDNEY - Jesse H. Tillson, infant son of Josh and Vanessa Tillson, died unexpectedly, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at his home. He was born in Augusta, Maine, on Sept. 27, 2017.Although his time with us was short lived, he touched the lives of many. His infectious smile and laugh brought joy to us all. Everyone who knew and loved Jesse will miss him dearly.Jesse is survived by his parents: Joshua H. and Vanessa R (Yannelli-Redlevske) Tillson of Sidney; his sister, Paisley R. Tillson of Sidney; paternal grandparents: Edwin and Sherry (Rideout) Tillson of Sidney; maternal grandmother, Dana Yannelli and her companion, Bruce Plourde, of Sidney; maternal grandfather, Robert "Oscar" Redlevske and his wife, Sue, of Sidney; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.A celebration of Jesse's life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., at the Augusta Elks Lodge, 397 Civic Center Dr., Augusta.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Feb. 22, 2019