FARMINGDALE - Jesse F. Jellison, Sr., passed May 8, 2019, while in the care of Hospice at Veterans Administration Togus. Jesse was born July 11, 1941, in Farmingdale. A special thank you to Jennifer Collins, an aide at Togus who took care of Jesse during his visits and who continued to check on Jesse during his stay at the Hospice Unit.Jesse was a lover of old cars, trucks and tractor trailers. He collected pictures and models of old vehicles throughout his life. He also purchased a number of old cars and trucks throughout his life. One of his favorites was a one ton 59 International.Jesse was a Veteran from the U.S. Army. He served in Alaska before it was a state, as a transportation specialist. Jesse had the opportunity to drive Bob Hope and his entourage around during a USO tour while serving in the Army in Alaska.Jesse worked at many different jobs during his career - starting as a shoe shop worker; then at Hubbard's Restaurant; Berry's plowing snow; an over the road truck driver for Maine Millen, Maine Tank, Maine Banana, Lipman's Poultry, Rufus Rich Trucking, Pat Cyr Trucking, E.J. Prescott, Decoster Egg Farm; finishing his career as a dump cart driver with Warren Construction, O.D. Lee, and Monroe Construction.Jesse enjoyed watching Fox news, arguing with the anchors as they stories unfolded. To say he had a passion for news and politics as well as a definite opinion was putting it lightly. His love for the above stemmed from his passion for learning about history - World War II in particular.Jesse was predeceased by his parents, Carrie Verrill and Henry Jellison; by seven brothers, Winfield Millett, Maurice Millett, Jr., Kenneth Millett, Fred Jellison, George Jellison, Herman Jellison, William Jellison; and two of his three sons, Scott Jellison and Herman Jellison.Jesse is survived by four children, Jesse F. Jellison, Jr (Owner of Jellison Fuel and Heating) of Chelsea, Elana Jellison and her husband Gary Hoar of Whitefield, Kristina Jellison of Dixfield, and Rebecca Jellison of Chelsea.Per Jesse's request, there will be no service. A private burial will follow at a later date at Cherry hill Cemetery in West Gardiner.Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357







