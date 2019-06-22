Jerome "Jerry" LaMarreB1929??? - 2019BEATONTOWN, N.J. - Jerome "Jerry" LaMarre, 89, of Eatontown, N.J., passed from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019., at home.
Mr. LaMarre served in the army during the Korean War, before going on to a career with the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth, where he served as printing manager, before retiring.
Mr. LaMarre was predeceased by his loving wife, Takako; his parents, Lionel and Annie; and his brother, Bernard.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Grace LaMarre, of New Jersey, and his daughter, Colleen LaMarre Treagan, of Oregon. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Victoria, Joseph, Anthony and Jackie; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Ida Mae, of Maine, and his furry buddy, Harry.
Private interment with military honors will take place in Maine.
Published in Central Maine on June 22, 2019