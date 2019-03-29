Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Elmer Barry. View Sign

FAIRFIELD - Jerome Elmer Barry, 84, of Fairfield passed away at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, March 24, 2019.



He was born in Waterville on Sept. 3, 1934, the son of the late Arnold and Violet (Donahue) Barry.



Jerome attended Waterville schools. Following his schooling, he was employed as a salesman with Furbush Chevrolet for many years. He truly enjoyed his time selling automobiles. He also loved going fishing.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Cathy Kennedy and his brothers, Frank Barry and Donald Barry.



Jerome will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, Brenda Barry of Fairfield; his grandson, Timothy Welch of New Hampshire; his brother, Arnold Barry of Belgrade; his sister-in-law, Elaine Barry of Fairfield Center; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal dog, Chewy.



Visiting hours to celebrate his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.







