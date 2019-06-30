Jerome Allen Kelly (1964 - 2019)
AUGUSTA - Jerome Allen Kelly, 54, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2019.

He was born in Lincoln on June 25, 1964, son of the late John and Linda Kelly.

He loved spending time with his daughter and worked at many restaurants over the years.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda; his sister, Sarah and his two brothers, Leslie and Michael; and his girlfriend, Laurie.

A private family service will be at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Service, One Church St., Augusta.

Published in Central Maine on June 30, 2019
