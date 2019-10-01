WINDSOR - Jeri Holt, 72, of Windsor passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
She was loved by her husband, Bob and her three children. She worked at Erskine Academy for 20 years, where she was an English teacher and librarian. She worked for Maine Municipal Association for 17 years as their website and research specialist. She was a wood carving artist and taught herself to be a digital painter. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at the Windsor Fire Station at 2 p.m.
Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 1, 2019