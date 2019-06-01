Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Union Pace Hall 653 Waterville Rd Skowhegan. , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Jeremy A. Garland, 39, of Skowhegan, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 28, 2019 in Skowhegan.



He was born June 11, 1979 in Skowhegan, the son of Earl and Doreen (Hutchins) Garland.



He was educated in Skowhegan area schools.



Jeremy was employed at Orion Rope in Winslow as a laborer. He was previously employed at Kennebec Lumber in Solon on the regrade line.



He enjoyed going to the pit to shoot guns, watching WWE Wrestling Live with his son, HoHi, four wheeling, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. His greatest enjoyment came from being with his family. He loved going to his children's events to cheer them on. Jeremy was well known in his community and greeted everyone with his smile. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.



Jeremy was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his fiancé of eleven years, Tasha Viles of Skowhegan; his four children, Riley and Hope Garland, both of Madison and Jacob and Savannah Garland, both of Skowhegan; two brothers, Jason Garland and wife, Kelly of Norridgewock, Josh and Jessica Garland; two nieces, Amanda Salisbury and Kieara Garland, two nephews, Kyle Rosell and Gage Garland; his future mother and father-in-law, Ed and Sue Viles of Skowhegan; several aunts, uncles and cousins and countless friends.



A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held on Saturday June 15, at 1 p.m. at the Union Pace Hall, 653 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.

