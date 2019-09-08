Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Nicole Hood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Jennifer Nicole Hood. Jennifer passed away Sept. 1, 2019 after a horrific car accident in Windsor.Jennifer was born in Waterville on Feb. 21, 1981, the daughter of Lisa Hood and the late Daniel S. Hood of Winslow. Jennifer attended school in Winslow and graduated in 2000. After graduation Jennifer worked as a CNA off and on throughout her life. She always enjoyed helping others and would do anything you would ask of her. She was a very caring and loving person. She was very family oriented and loved being around her family. She was a good mother and loved being with her kids. She enjoyed camping and fishing and family functions. Jennifer was predeceased by her father Daniel S. Hood and her grandfather William J. Annis, both of Winslow. Jennifer is survived by her four beautiful children Cameron (13) Quinton (11) Cheney both of Augusta and Abel (4) Jocelyn (10 months) LaBreck both of Winslow; her mom Lisa (Annis) Hood and her fiancé Richard Grandmaison of Winslow; her grandmother Jane M. Annis of Winslow; her three brothers Daniel R. Hood and his wife Cori and their three children of Waterville, Dylan S. Hood his wife Kiera and there two children of Madison, Derek W. Hood and his fiancé Elisa Townsend of Richmond, her two stepbrothers Charles Rice of Oakland and Vernal Hood of Liberty; her special uncle who she was very close to William Annis and his girlfriend Sandy Rogers of Benton. She is also survived by her cousins David Annis and his wife Lori of Worcester, Mass., Jason and Mathew Annis of Fairfield; many aunts and uncles and friends who will miss her dearly.Jennifer, we love you so much and will miss you so very much, fly high with the angels, we shall see you again someday. Don't worry we will take great care of your children. A celebration of life will be Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Legion in Fairfield.In leu of flowers donations can be made for the children in the care of Lisa Hood







