Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Lilly Mailloux. View Sign

RICHMOND - Jennifer Lilly Mailloux passed away after battling an unexpected and serious illness at the age of three and a half weeks on Thursday, April 4, 2019.



Jennie was born to her two loving parents, Dustin and Acadia Mailloux, and was the younger sister of Jackson. Jennie was held and loved by all of her family; grandparents, Gampa and Geekan (Arthur and Danita Mailloux), Grandpapa (Jonathan Tripp), Grammie Winnie and Grampie Mike (Winona and Michael Kinsella); her auntie Ang and uncle Andy (Angela and Andrew Hanson) and their two daughters Ava and Adria; and her aunt Jennie and uncle Tim (Jennifer and Timothy Corbett). Jennie will always be remembered by her extended family on both sides as well.



For such a young age, Jennie brought so much love and joy to the world. She was born with a full head of light brown hair, dark blue eyes, sweet little lips and a button nose. She loved to look at the faces of her parents as they held her, kissed her, and loved her. Her older brother, Jackson, showed his love by waving to her or gently stroking her soft hair and calling her "baby." Her parents will always cherish their memories with Jennie, especially the day they visited a farm with both of their children for Maine Maple Sunday. Although Jennie's life was brief, every moment that she spent with her family was a gift. Jennifer Lilly will always be remembered and loved; she knew nothing but happiness during the time she was here.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, April 13, for a visiting hour from 1-2 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant Street, Richmond. A public service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gayle Holden officiating.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Kincer Funeral Home, Richmond.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the



Ronald McDonald House,



250 Brackett Street,



Portland, Maine 04102.



This nonprofit organization provided help and support to Jennie's parents in their time of need.







RICHMOND - Jennifer Lilly Mailloux passed away after battling an unexpected and serious illness at the age of three and a half weeks on Thursday, April 4, 2019.Jennie was born to her two loving parents, Dustin and Acadia Mailloux, and was the younger sister of Jackson. Jennie was held and loved by all of her family; grandparents, Gampa and Geekan (Arthur and Danita Mailloux), Grandpapa (Jonathan Tripp), Grammie Winnie and Grampie Mike (Winona and Michael Kinsella); her auntie Ang and uncle Andy (Angela and Andrew Hanson) and their two daughters Ava and Adria; and her aunt Jennie and uncle Tim (Jennifer and Timothy Corbett). Jennie will always be remembered by her extended family on both sides as well.For such a young age, Jennie brought so much love and joy to the world. She was born with a full head of light brown hair, dark blue eyes, sweet little lips and a button nose. She loved to look at the faces of her parents as they held her, kissed her, and loved her. Her older brother, Jackson, showed his love by waving to her or gently stroking her soft hair and calling her "baby." Her parents will always cherish their memories with Jennie, especially the day they visited a farm with both of their children for Maine Maple Sunday. Although Jennie's life was brief, every moment that she spent with her family was a gift. Jennifer Lilly will always be remembered and loved; she knew nothing but happiness during the time she was here.Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, April 13, for a visiting hour from 1-2 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant Street, Richmond. A public service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gayle Holden officiating.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.KincerFuneralHome.com Arrangements are under the care and direction of Kincer Funeral Home, Richmond.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to theRonald McDonald House,250 Brackett Street,Portland, Maine 04102.This nonprofit organization provided help and support to Jennie's parents in their time of need. Funeral Home Kincer Funeral Home

130 Pleasant Street

Richmond , ME 04357

(207) 737-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close