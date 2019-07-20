Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey W. Williams. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Surrounded by his loving family, Jeffrey W. Williams passed away peacefully at the age of 63 after fighting a brief illness at Maine Medical Center in Portland on July 12, 2019.



Jeff was born in Augusta on Sept. 11, 1955, the son of George Williams Sr. and Beulah (Mason) Williams. On Aug. 20, 1976 he married his high school sweetheart, Susan (Bilodeau) Williams and had been married for 42 years prior to his passing. Soon after they built a family, having two sons, Jason and Eric, that grew up on Easy St. in Augusta. Jeff and Susan would eventually move to Winthrop on Upper Narrows Pond where many camp memories were made.



Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Erskine Academy in China. Prior to his retirement, he was a longtime employee of Hammond Lumber Co. in Belgrade. His most recent position was door shop supervisor.



Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed moose hunting in Alder Stream at the camp he built and named Camp Bucksaw. He also enjoyed fishing at camp in Winthrop, where many salmon and trout were caught on a special lure that will remain a secret. Jeff was also a talented handyman, often helping family members and friends with building projects. He was a huge fan of the Patriots often watching games with his troll trying to divert field goals on nail biting kicks. Spending time with his grandchildren was a huge priority, showing them important life lessons such as fishing, shooting, driving four wheelers and snowmobiles, and building simple projects. He was also a tribal member of the Penobscot Native American Tribe in Maine.



Jeff was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Katherine York; a niece, Erica Hamel-Williams, a nephew, Harold York Jr.; and his beloved son, Eric Williams. He suffered greatly from losing his son tragically in 2015, but support from his wife and family got him through this unbearable loss.



He is survived by his wife, Susan A. (Bilodeau) Williams of Winthrop; son and wife and grandchildren, Jason, Angie, Elliana, and Austin Williams of Hermon; two brothers, George "Squeegee" Williams and partner, Brenda Fitts of Weeks Mills, and Russell "Moe" Williams and wife, Bernice "Bunny" of Bar Harbor, two sisters, Theresa Thompson and husband, Tony of Chelsea, and Jeannie Vigue and husband, Dean of North Whitefield, brother-in-law and wife, Bryan and Diane Bilodeau of North Yarmouth, brother-in-law, Conrad Bilodeau of Augusta; mother-in-law, Gloria Bilodeau of Augusta; nieces and nephews, Alexa, Shannon, Shawn, Lori, Charmeny, Don, Troy, George Jr., Linda, Angel, Robert; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Family and friends are welcome to visit from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Committal prayers will be in Holy Family Cemetery after the service. Everyone is welcome to join a luncheon hosted by the family at Le Club Calumet following burial service.



The family would like to thank the staff on the fourth floor of Maine Medical Center who fought hard alongside Jeff to help treat and take care of him. We are forever grateful for your help.



Your life was a blessing your memory a treasure…you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure…



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Donations may be made to raise awareness/research of stomach cancer to



Madison Community Foundation



111 N. Foundation St.



Suite 260



Madison, WI 53703



with "For No Stomach for Cancer Endowment Fund" noted in memo line.







