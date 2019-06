AUBURN - Jeffrey Todd Shea, formerly of Augusta, Maine, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, after a long illness.Jeffrey was born on Jan. 13, 1962, to the late Arthur "Sonny" and Emma (Morgan) Shea. He attended Augusta schools, and was a Cony High School graduate.He worked at various jobs over the years, most recently as a truck driver. Jeff enjoyed camping and riding his Harley.He is survived by his brother, Thomas Shea and wife, Claudette, of Auburn; his sister, Rhonda Surette and husband, David, of Augusta; and four nieces.The family would like to thank all of his caregivers over the last few years.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net