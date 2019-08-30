Jeffrey M. Dion (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey M. Dion.
Service Information
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Rte. 32
Windsor., ME
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

AUGUSTA - Jeffrey M. Dion, 58, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Augusta, following a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on July 21, 1961, a son of Irenee W. and Eva M. (Parent) Dion.

Jeff attended Augusta schools and had been employed by Kevin Boucher Painting. He enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Irenee Dion.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Eva M. (Parent) Dion of Augusta; two daughters, Heidi Tuggle and Jennifer Carter; a brother, Dale "Tweet" Dion of Augusta, two sisters, Donna Black of Augusta and Louise Dion of Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Maggie, Addison, Ashton, Ava and Anna; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Rte. 32, Windsor.

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.