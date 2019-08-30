AUGUSTA - Jeffrey M. Dion, 58, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Augusta, following a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on July 21, 1961, a son of Irenee W. and Eva M. (Parent) Dion.
Jeff attended Augusta schools and had been employed by Kevin Boucher Painting. He enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Irenee Dion.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Eva M. (Parent) Dion of Augusta; two daughters, Heidi Tuggle and Jennifer Carter; a brother, Dale "Tweet" Dion of Augusta, two sisters, Donna Black of Augusta and Louise Dion of Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Maggie, Addison, Ashton, Ava and Anna; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Rte. 32, Windsor.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 30, 2019